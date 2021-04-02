Cultural programme organised

Association of Deaf and Dumb, (J&K) organised the 3rd Cultural Programme of Deaf and Dumb at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

In a statement issued by the association, National Association of the Deaf, India and Global Deaf Cultural Film Festival, Mumbai have also affiliated with Association of Deaf and Dumb. The cultural programme was organised by Mohammad Saleem, President and Ashfaq Ahmed, General Secretary of the Association.

“About 110 Deaf people from all over Jammu & Kashmir participated in the events. Many deaf people performed the comedy, dance, drama, mime and rock dance. The Chief Guests were Athar Amir Khan, CEO, Srinagar Smart City Limited and Anuj Jain, Executive Director, National Association of the Deaf. Guests of Honour were Crown Dewaani, and Adnan, District Legislative Secretary,” the statement reads.