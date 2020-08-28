Kashmir, Latest News, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Awantipora,
UPDATED: August 29, 2020, 12:18 AM

'Current Tools and Trends in IT Sector' | IUST students discuss career opportunities with international experts at webinar




File Picx

Three-day Webinar series on ‘Current Tools and Trends in IT Sector’ concluded at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) here on Wednesday.

The webinar was organized by the Department of Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) with the aim to discuss the career opportunities, recent technological advances and developments in IT sector.

While inaugurating the webinar on Monday, Dr. Assif Assad, accentuated on the need to remain tech-savvy in this fast changing IT world. Idris Afzal Shah and Jasheer Shihab T V from CSE Department conducted the webinar proceedings.

Technical session began with keynote speech from Manuel K from Scania, Sweden, who talked about the career and growth opportunities for students. He stressed upon the need to obtain certifications for resume building. Farhan Javed from Volo cars Corporation, Sweden during his talk emphasized on the significance of Data Analytics in driving businesses and talking in length about power BI tool.

During the concluding ceremony, Qazi Danish, 7sab, Qatar discussed in depth about the search engine optimization/tools. He presented live demo as well.

The participants also interacted with the speakers during the Q&A session. The students gave their feedback and expressed their delight on the successful conduct of webinar.

