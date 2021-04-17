Kashmir
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 1:15 AM

Cyber agency cautions users on WhatsApp

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 1:15 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

India’s cyber security agency CERT-In has cautioned WhatsApp users about certain vulnerabilities detected in the popular instant messaging app that could lead to breach of sensitive information.

A “high” severity rating advisory issued by the CERT-In, or the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, said the vulnerability has been detected in software that has “WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for Android prior to v2.21.4.18 and WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS prior to v2.21.32.”

Trending News

In Kashmir, National Lok Adalat held at Srinagar, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam, Kupwara

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Bandipora-Gurez road closed after fresh snowfall

Congress to observe 24th April as National Panchayat Day

Incessant rains cause water logging across Kupwara

The v2.21.4.18 and v2.21.32 denotes the versions of the WhatsApp messenger that are downloaded by users for using the platform on their mobile or computer devices.

The CERT-In is the national technology arm to combat cyber attacks and guarding the Indian cyber space.

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in WhatsApp applications which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or access sensitive information on a targeted system,” the advisory issued on Saturday said.

Latest News
File photo of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. [Image for representational purpose only]

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema urges people to get vaccinated

Representational Image. Source: Wikipedia / GetaGaia

'Cheaper internet service fully mobile by 2021 end'

File Photo

PM Modi reviews COVID19 surge

Cyber-attack affects Teams, Zoom learning

Describing the risk in detail, it said that these vulnerabilities “exist in WhatsApp applications due to a cache configuration issue and missing bounds check within the audio decoding pipeline.”

“Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code or access sensitive information on a targeted system,” it said.

The advisory added that users of the app (application) should update the latest version of WhatsApp from Google Play store or iOS App Store to counter the vulnerability threat.

Related News