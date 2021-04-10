Cyber Police recovers missing smart-phones worth lakhs

Cyber Police Kashmir Zone Srinagar has succeeded in tracing and recovering 30 missing mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees.

In a statement, police said that the recovered phones recovered were handed over to the rightful owners. Apart from various cyber crimes which are being reported in Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone on routine basis, applications/reports from various complainants about missing of their cell phones are also received continuously.

“Continuing its efforts to fulfill that commitment of helping general public, Cyber Police Kashmir during this month remained successful in tracing and recovering 30 such missing smart cellphones of various makes and models worth lakhs of rupees and subsequently handed over to the rightful owners today at Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar,” it said.