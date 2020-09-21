Cyber Police refute allegations of excesses

Cyber Police, Kashmir on Monday refuted the allegation of excesses by police officials, published by a news portal, Article-14 and some social media handles and called them “misleading and factually incorrect.”

A statement said on September 17, it was reliably learnt that a story captioned “The Real Cyber Bully: Police in Kashmir Question Kashmir Twitter” was published on “Article-14,” the online news portal. “In the story the writer depicted a misleading picture with incorrect detail. The headline and the picture with some of the content were factually incorrect hence misleading,” said the statement. “The writer published a picture of a building showing it as Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, which is incorrect. The fact of the matter is that the Cyber Police Station has been notified as Police Station in October 2019 and was established in the upper storey of Police Station Shergari building. The writer has misled the general public about the functioning of Cyber Police Station and its establishment.”

Accordingly on September 18, the statement said the writer was called in the Cyber Police Station Kashmir in connection with clarification of facts mentioned in the article and the next day, the writer visited the Cyber Police Station Kashmir accompanied by some senior journalists from Kashmir Press Club. The statement said “the writer admitted that the picture published in the article was incorrect and has also admitted that he has no knowledge about the functioning and establishment of Cyber Police Station Kashmir.”

“Further the writer also admitted that he has never visited Cyber Police Station and has no knowledge regarding establishment of Cyber Police Station Kashmir at Shergari Complex. The writer and other accompanying (senior journalists) regretted the incorrect detail and assured that story will be tweaked accordingly,” said the statement. “On this, the writer, Aqib Javeed along with accompanying senior journalists of Kashmir Press Club asked to meet the SP Incharge Cyber Police Station Kashmir. Finally the writer accompanying other senior journalists met the SP Incharge Cyber Police Station and showed the tweaked story and ‘regretted for publishing incorrect/misleading content’. Later they left for their respective destinations,” said the statement.

It said the allegation of excesses by police officials/ officer, published subsequently by Article-14 and other social media handle were “misleading and factually incorrect, hence refuted.”