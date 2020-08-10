Cyber police save Jammu men Rs 3 lakh

Acting swiftly on complaints about vishing (OTP) frauds, Cyber Police Kashmir saved three persons from Jammu around Rs three lakh from being duped by the fraudsters.

A statement said a complaint was received from an individual from Akhnoor area of Jammu who was duped of Rs 1.75 lakh through a fraud phone call from an unknown caller, impersonating as J&K Bank official.

“After obtaining the OTP received on his registered mobile number, Rs 1,75,000 was debited within few minutes from his bank account. Acting swiftly the Financial Fraud Team of Cyber Police Kashmir succeeded in blocking all the transactions and thereby saved said amount from being duped by the fraudsters. Accordingly, the refund process stands initiated,” said the statement.

Similarly, the Cyber Police received two other complaints from Mendhar and Kathua areas of Jammu where both the complainants were duped Rs 63,000 each after sharing the OTP over their phones with the fraudsters.

“The timely action by the Cyber Police team helped to save the hard earned money of both the complainants and initiated the refund process,” said the statement.

“Community members as well as the victims have appreciated the role of Cyber Police Kashmir in saving their hard earned money. General public is once again advised to remain cautious about strange phone calls and not to share the details of their accounts or credit/debit cards over phone,” said the statement.

It said cyber criminals impersonating as bank officials were adopting new ways to target gullible people and rob customers. “Our efforts should reassure community members that police are committed to serve the citizens on all the fronts and Cyber Police Kashmir is active in responding to the distress calls regarding online frauds and cheating,” said the statement.