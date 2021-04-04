Cyclist Adil Teli calls on Lt Governor

Professional Cyclist, Adil Teli, from Narbal Budgam, today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at the Raj Bhavan.

Adil Teli has recently cycled 3600-kms from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in just 8 days. The Lt Governor congratulated Adil on his achievement and observed that the feat is not only going to motivate the youth in the UT but across the whole country.

The Lt Governor noted that the government is taking several initiatives for upgradation of sports infrastructure through which different platforms and facilities have also been made available for promoting Sports in J&K.