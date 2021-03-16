D H Pora man killed in leopard attack

An elderly man was killed after being attacked by a leopard in DamhalHanjipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.

Abdul Samad Mir, 55, of Chek-i-Ramberpora village of DH Pora was attacked by a leopard outside his house Monday evening.

He had suffered grievous injuries and was shifted to District Hospital Kulgam where doctors referred him to SKIMS, Soura for specialised treatment.

However, he succumbed on Tuesday.

Mir was the third person injured by the leopard on Monday. Earlier, two persons were injured in a leopard attack in the same area.

The two were on their way to their home from Balnard forests when they were attacked by the wild cat.

Meanwhile, locals took to streets to protest the “government’s inaction” over repeated leopard attacks in the area.

Raising slogans, the protesters demanded a Wildlife Control Room in the area to ensure the safety of villagers.

“A Wildlife Control Room is in Devsar area of Kulgam which is almost 30 km from DH Pora. So, the authorities should establish one here too,” they said.

Following heavy snowfall this winter, the wild animals have been making their way into human habitations in a search of food.