Daily COVID-19 night curfew, weekend curfew to remain in place across J&K for now

However emergency permissible activities including essential supplies will be exempted from the lockdown restrictions.
Although the J&K government has announced a partial reopening of markets and public transport from tomorrow by easing the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, daily night curfew and weekend curfew will remain in place for now.

As per the fresh guidelines by the government announcing the partial reopening of businesses from tomorrow May 31, a daily 11-hour night curfew from 8pm till 7 am next day shall remain in place in all 20 J&K districts as part of a preventive measure to arrest the COVID-19 spread.

Besides, a 59-hour weekend curfew with effect from 8 pm every Friday till 7 am every Monday will be imposed across J&K.

However emergency permissible activities including essential supplies will be exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

Wholesale fruit and vegetable mandis can remain open in a regulated manner to ensure essential supplies. Besides, there shall be no restrictions on seasonal migration of herds, interstate or intrastate movement of essential goods and development and construction activities.

The J&K government has asked all DCs to also take local preventive measures where necessary, but they have been barred from imposing local lockdowns outside notified containment zones without consulting the SEC.

