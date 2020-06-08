Daily-rated workers seek regularization of services

Daily-rated workers Monday threatened to launch an agitation in case their services were not regularised.

Addressing media persons here, Chairman J&K Casual Daily Forum Sajad Parray said the government announcement to give weightage of additional five marks to them was a “cruel joke” with 60,000 daily-rated workers.

Parray said the Accelerated Recruitments Committee has already identified 7,052 Class-IV vacant posts at state, divisional and district cadre level in various departments.

Last week, J&K government approved the “Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules-2020” to lay down the procedure as well as the criteria for selection to all Class-IV posts.

Parray said the daily-rated workers were not satisfied with the announcement of weightage of five marks and demand regularisation of all 60,000 workers.

He said after working for the past over 20 years they were now being asked to appear in exams. “This is injustice and we resist it tooth and nail. Do you think it would be proper for a daily wager who joined services 20 years ago to write exams and compete with highly qualified youth today,” he said.

He said the Forum demands immediate revocation of Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules

“The daily-rated workers must be regularised against vacant posts,” he said, adding referring Class-IV vacant posts to recruitment agency “amounts to snatching our livelihood.”

He said all daily-rated workers have been working against meager wages with a hope they would be regularised on these vacant posts.

Parray said most of the daily-wagers have crossed age limit for government jobs after spending years to serve the government. He urged the government to regularise the services of all daily-rated workers engaged since 1994.

While lauding efforts of COVID19 warriors, he said authorities must note that most of these warriors were daily-rated workers. “We will go for 36 hour protest on June 10 in Srinagar to press for our demand. However, this protest will be symbolic wherein few persons would participate while adhering to social distancing and other guidelines,” he said.

He said the workers would also be asked to protest on June 15 and June 16 at their respective place of work in case authorities fail to meet their demand.

“We will subsequently intensify protest if our demand is not met,” he said.