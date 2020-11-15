Daily wagers, casual labourers seek regularisation

The daily wagers working with different departments on Sunday sought regularization of their services.

In a statement, the daily wagers urged the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha for adopting a comprehensive policy for regularisation of daily wagers and casual labourers employed in various departments. A group of daily wagers called on the social activist, Inam Un Nabi to seek his support for fulfilling their demand. Nabi asserted that a good number of daily wagers have been working relentlessly in various departments for the last over two decades.

“Unfortunately, the successive governments have failed to address their genuine demands, compelling them to go for frequent strikes,” he said.

Nabi said when the whole world was battling COVID19 these temporary employees were engaged in public service, risking their lives. “The government should regularize their services because majority of them have completed more than seven years of services,” he said, demanding that Minimum Wages Act should be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir so that these casual labourers and daily wagers should get wages.

He demanded that till their regularization, the government should not only release wages of all such hapless workers but also enhance the same as per the Act, in vogue across the country.