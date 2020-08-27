Daily wagers stage protest in Uri

Scores of casual labourers working in different government departments on Thursday held a protest in this border town, demanding regularisation of their services and release of pending wages.

The protesters gathered outside mini secretariat, Uri and holding placards which read, “Regularization of services is our right” and “Release our pending wages”.

They raised slogans against non-seriousness of the authorities in addressing their grievances. They said the government has failed to notify any job policy for them even after passage of many years.

“We are struggling to support our families as our wages have not been released for the last nine years. We are unable to pay bills or clear fee of our children,” said a protestor.

The protestors demanded regularization of their services as promised by the government time and again. They threatened to intensify the protest and boycott work if their demands were not fulfilled. Later protesters dispersed off peacefully.