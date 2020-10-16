Daily wagers working for over 25 years yet to get regularized: EJAC

Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) Friday expressed concern over the recent comments of the Chief Secretary regarding the regularization of casual labourers, daily wagers, ITI workers and other types of temporary workers.

In a statement issued hare, EJAC President, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam said “it is quite unfortunate that all the casual labourers, daily wagers, ITI workers and other types of temporary workers have paid and are still paying the price for the misdoings of some persons,” he said.

He emphasized on the fact that the services of the majority of these workers and labourers have been utilized under proper norms and regulations as established by the government from time to time.