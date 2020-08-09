DAK, MFA condole demise of Dr Ashraf Mir

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Sunday held a condolence meet at GMC Srinagar to mourn the demise of Dr Mohd Ahsraf Mir who breathed his last today at SKIMS hospital after battling Covid-19 infection for 2 weeks. He was 45.

Paying rich tributes to the deceased, DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. Calling the death as an irreparable loss, Dr Nisar said medical fraternity has lost a gem of a person in the demise of Dr Ashraf.

He was kind, compassionate and a dedicated doctor and his death has resulted in a great void in the field of medicine. He was a noble soul and always stood a helping hand to the needy and poor.

While asking doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to raise their guard, Dr Nisar said healthcare workers are at greater risk of developing severe disease if they get infected with the novel virus. And frontline workers are at highest risk of exposure to the virus. He said it is imperative for hospital administrators to ensure safety of doctors and staff because they are out there saving lives. Medical staff must remain safe because if healthcare workers collapse, the health system will shut down, and people will die. Any gap in providing for the safety of medical personnel has to be plugged. But, that won’t deter any of us from being on our toes in this fight.

MFA

Meanwhile, Medical Faculty Association (MFA) GMC Srinagar has also condoled the doctor’s demise.

The statement issued by the association said that an emergency virtual meeting of MFA executive was held under the chairmanship of its President Prof Sajad Qazi to condole the sudden demise of Dr Mohd Ashraf Mir, Medical Officer District Hospital Pulwama today. He added that the members while paying rich tributes to the departed soul appreciated the tireless efforts put in by him while treating the Covid patients and sacrificing his own life. The members offered fateha and prayed to Allah to grant him a place in Jannat and give courage to his family to bear the loss.