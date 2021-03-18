Dangling electric wires, decaying poles risk lives of Qaziabad villagers

The residents of several villages of Qaziabad in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are up in arms against the Power Development Department (PDD) for its failure to erect electricity transmission poles.

The residents of Hajin, Ananwan, Gundkamal, Dogar, Walrama, Kralgund, Zagsundri, Gundchabotra, Rawalpora, Sopernaghama, Dedaarpora, Renan, Safalpora, Safalpora and Khahipora Bhat Mohalla said that they were living under a constant threat due to the low-lying transmission lines tied to rooftops of residential houses and trees.

“Most poles installed in the area have been damaged decades back. The PDD instead of installing new poles is dangling the electric wires over trees and residential houses,” said Ghulam Muhammad Dar of Hajin Qaziabad.

“It becomes even more dangerous when it rains as the branches fall on electric wires. We are worried for our children. At many places, the wires are seen hanging within the reach of a hand,” said Abdul Lateef of Gundchabotra.

The residents said that the continuous deterioration in the transmission infrastructure has led to acute shortage of power supply in the area, jeopardising the local populace.

They alleged that even after approaching the concerned authorities on a multiple occasions, they were yet to see any action being taken on the ground.

The residents have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din and PDD to resolve the issue on a fast-track basis.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer PDD Muhammad Maqbool said that they have sought Rs 300 crore for the change of transmission lines and electric poles in rural areas of PDD division Handwara.

“I am hopeful that the project will be sanctioned and funds released so that the department changes of poles and transmission lines,” he said.