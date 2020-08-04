Darakhshan Andrabi calls on LG Murmu

Member of Central Waqf Council and Chairperson Waqf Development Committee, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Tuesday led a delegations of All Kashmir Hot Mix Plant Owners Association and J&K Cements Employees Association which called on the Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here.

The members of the All Kashmir Hot Mix Plant Owners Association submitted memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to release of work done payments; streamlining payments of Centrally Sponsored Schemes viz CRF, NABARD etc; release of security / retention money; release of performance Bank Guarantees; introduction of Bid Declaration form for future works involving Bid Security of more than Rs 20 lakhs; inclusion of change in Legislation and Price Valuation clauses in all current and upcoming contracts and tender documents; introduction of SBD; creation of official clusters for industrial activities and availability of material to such clusters etc.

They also requested the Lt Governor for extending the handholding and capacity building by way of making PWD as a whole, along with its registered contractors and agencies self sufficient, besides adoption of a comprehensive policy to make construction & developmental activities hassle free.

Similarly, the members of the J&K Cements Employees Association projected their concerning issues including release of pending salary and adjustment of remaining employees of J&K Cements Limited in different departments.

According to the statement, the Lt Governor assured the members of the delegations that their genuine concerns would be taken up on priority for early resolution. He also urged Dr Andrabi to continue her sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.