Darakhshan Andrabi thanks LG for release of contractors' payments

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Darakhshan Andrabi Monday thanked the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led government for releasing the payments of the contractors who had undertaken various macadamisation works for the Jammu and Kashmir government for the past many years.

A statement of BJP issued here quoted Andrabi as saying that due to unplanned payment management system of the previous regimes in J&K, a huge liability of funds in lieu of the various macadamisation works carried in J&K was due to the contractors of J&K.

Andrabi said that she continuously took up the matter with the LG Manoj Sinha’s administration for the past more than a year.

“I submitted a plan of action for clearing the liability of the contractors. Now the LG Manoj Sinha’s administration has taken a timely decision to clear the liability worth crores of rupees in a phased manner, which will boost the developmental scenario in entire J&K,” she said.

“The past governments used to follow the defective financial management system which created huge liabilities in all the sectors in J&K. The LG’s administration has created a revolutionary financial management system in J&K which has streamlined the allotment and billing systems in J&K.”

Andrabi said that this decision would give a new lease of life to the construction sector in J&K. She thanked LG Sinha for his consideration of the issue on merit.