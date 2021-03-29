Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 1:52 AM

Darakhshan Andrabi thanks LG for release of contractors' payments

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 1:52 AM

Bharatiya Janata Party  (BJP) spokeswoman Darakhshan Andrabi Monday thanked the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led government for releasing the payments of the contractors who had undertaken various macadamisation works for the Jammu and Kashmir government for the past many years.

A statement of BJP issued here quoted Andrabi as saying that due to unplanned payment management system of the previous regimes in J&K, a huge liability of funds in lieu of the various macadamisation works carried in J&K was due to the contractors of J&K.

Trending News
File Photo

Bar Association welcomes LoC ceasefire

Rs 1.32 Crore Unspent Under IAY Scheme|CAG censures RDD for mismanagement of funds

CUK's SoE holds plantation drive

Andrabi said that she continuously took up the matter with the LG Manoj Sinha’s administration for the past more than a year.

“I submitted a plan of action for clearing the liability of the contractors. Now the LG Manoj Sinha’s administration has taken a timely decision to clear the liability worth crores of rupees in a phased manner, which will boost the developmental scenario in entire J&K,” she said.

“The past governments used to follow the defective financial management system which created huge liabilities in all the sectors in J&K. The LG’s administration has created a revolutionary financial management system in J&K which has streamlined the allotment and billing systems in J&K.”

Latest News
High Court of Jammu and Kashmir. Mubashir Khan/GK

Shab-e-Barat holiday in High Court today

File Photo

Bar Association welcomes LoC ceasefire

Rs 1.32 Crore Unspent Under IAY Scheme|CAG censures RDD for mismanagement of funds

CUK's SoE holds plantation drive

Andrabi said that this decision would give a new lease of life to the construction sector in J&K. She thanked LG Sinha for his consideration of the issue on merit.

Related News