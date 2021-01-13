Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 11:22 PM

Darakhshan calls on Lieutenant Governor

Raises issues of development of shrines, drug menace in Kashmir
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 11:22 PM

Member Central Waqf Council and Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, Darakhshan Andrabi, called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here Wednesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said Andrabi expressed gratitude towards Lt Governor Sinha for announcing, executing, and launching several developmental programmes including the new Industrial Development scheme in J&K.

She discussed various issues of public importance including the development of shrines across J&K with LG Sinha.

Andrabi also raised the issue of the alarming situation of the drug menace in Kashmir and how youth had become a victim of this menace.

She urged upon LG Sinha to take some drastic steps to deal with this social menace and “psychological war” inflicted on people by the “subversive forces”.

LG Sinha assured Andrabi that all her suggestions of public concerns would be looked into on priority and urged her to continue sustained endeavours towards promoting public welfare.

