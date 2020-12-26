Darakhshan expresses concern over drug addiction among Kashmiri youth

BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) spokeswoman DarakhshanAndrabi Saturday expressed concern over the growing menace of drug addiction among Kashmiri youth.

A statement of BJP issued here said Andrabi while addressing delegations from Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla and Anantnag at her office in Srinagar said, “A big chunk of our population is affected directly or indirectly by the drug menace and the recent surveys and reports of Police indicate an alarming situation.” The statement quoted Andrabi as saying that this was an organised crime to which thousands of youth had fallen prey.

“For three decades, in an organised manner, a big population from a few tehsils of south Kashmir have been encouraged to grow poppy and make it a regular crop there,” she said in the statement.

Andrabi appealed Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha to constitute a commission to study this drug network and initiate a mega operation against all involved in this business.

She also requested the LG to establish drug de-addiction centres in every district as the present facilities were not sufficient.

“We as a society need to reform drastically. There is also a need for great reform in our political system which has to happen without any delay,” Andrabi said.