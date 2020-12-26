Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 26, 2020, 11:28 PM

Darakhshan expresses concern over drug addiction among Kashmiri youth

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 26, 2020, 11:28 PM

BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) spokeswoman DarakhshanAndrabi Saturday expressed concern over the growing menace of drug addiction among Kashmiri youth.

A statement of BJP issued here said Andrabi while addressing delegations from Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla and Anantnag at her office in Srinagar said, “A big chunk of our population is affected directly or indirectly by the drug menace and the recent surveys and reports of Police indicate an alarming situation.” The statement quoted Andrabi as saying that this was an organised crime to which thousands of youth had fallen prey.

Trending News

SSP Irshad bereaved

Div Com monitors Pulwama, Anantnag projects

Sagar rues 'Govt apathy' over power crisis in Kashmir

ICPS starts 2 child shelter homes in Srinagar

“For three decades, in an organised manner, a big population from a few tehsils of south Kashmir have been encouraged to grow poppy and make it a regular crop there,” she said in the statement.

Andrabi appealed Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha to constitute a commission to study this drug network and initiate a mega operation against all involved in this business.

She also requested the LG to establish drug de-addiction centres in every district as the present facilities were not sufficient.

Latest News
File Photo of Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan

DAK sounds new COVID19 strain alert in Kashmir

File Representational Photo

1 person dies of COVID19, 217 test positive in J&K

Representational Image

X-ray machine in South Kashmir hospital defunct for 13 years

Representational Photo

COVID restrictions extended in J&K till January 31

“We as a society need to reform drastically. There is also a need for great reform in our political system which has to happen without any delay,” Andrabi said.

Related News