Darakhshan receives 'Humanitarian Excellence Award 2020' in social service category

BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) J&K spokeswoman DarakhshanAndrabi Monday received ‘Humanitarian Excellence Award 2020’ in the field of ‘social service’ for her “humanist and inclusive approach of reaching out to the people in need in Jammu and Kashmir”.

A statement of Andrabi issued here said that humanitarian Excellence Awards 2020 were given away to 51 Indians from different fields of social service through virtual mode. The statement said the awards were given away by the Member of Parliament (RajyaSabha) PradeepTamta.

It said these awards were given away to 20 women, 20 men and 11 organisations throughout India. The statement said that the citation of the ‘I Can Foundation’, the award hosting organisation read, “DarakhshanAndrabi is being awarded for her continuous public service and social outreach initiatives for different marginalised sections of the society and people in distressed conditions in the violence-hit J&K without any discretion of cast, creed, religion, region and area. Her humanist approach has earlier been acknowledged by many organisations and institutions at the national level. Andrabi has struggled hard to establish herself in the public arena with her uncompromising ideals and mission of social service and has now become an inspiration for many contemporaries.”

The statement said that the chairman of the foundation GauravGautam, while presenting Andrabi the award, said that her public service story was a tale of heroism and compassion, a saga of dedication and a tale of healing-touch for those in need.