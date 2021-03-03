Darakhshan thanks LG for releasing dues of contractors

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Darakhshan Andrabi Wednesday thanked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for taking the much awaited decision of releasing huge payments to the contractors who had undertaken macadamisation works for Jammu and Kashmir government for many years.

A statement of BJP issued here quoted Andrabi as saying that due to the un-planned payment management system of the previous regimes in J&K, a huge liability of funds in lieu of the big macadamisation works in J&K was due to the contractors of J&K.

The BJP spokeswoman said she continuously followed the matter with the LG’s administration for the past more than a year and submitted a plan of action for clearing the liability.

“Now the LG’s administration has taken a very timely decision to clear the liability worth crores of rupees in a phased manner which will boost the developmental scenario in J&K,” Andrabi said. “The past governments used to follow the defective financial management system which created huge liabilities in all sectors.” She said the LG’s administration had created a revolutionary financial management system which had streamlined the allotment and billing systems in J&K.

“This timely decision will give a new lease of life to the construction sector in J&K,” the BJP spokeswoman said and thanked LG Sinha for his consideration of the issue on merit.