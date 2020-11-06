Dardpora residents stage protest in Srinagar, demands basic amenities

Scores of residents from Dardpora, Lolab and adjoining areas of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday staged a protest in Srinagar and rued the lack of basic facilities in the area.

Protesting at Press Enclave in Srinagar, the residents said their area was without basic facilities like proper road connectivity and healthcare infrastructure.

“We face a lot of problems and have to visit the district and sub district hospitals even for minor issues,” the Dardpora residents said.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, a member of Lolab Youth Organisation, Parvez Rasool said, “For the past seven years, we have been urging the authorities to widen the existing 8-feet road in our area but the administration has not upgraded it.”

He said Dardpora lacks basic facilities like hospital and fire service, ATMs and playgrounds.

“During emergencies, we suffer due to non-availability of ambulances and necessary medicines,” another resident said.

He said they had, several times, brought the issue to the notice of the concerned authorities but, despite repeated pleas, no official had even paid a visit to the area.

They appealed Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and other higher ups to look into the matter and take immediate steps to redress their grievances.