DARKNESS UNDER THE LAMP | In Kishanganga's vicinity, a village craves for proper power, water supply

The residents of Chak Mantrigam village are waiting in despair as the development promised to them after the Kishanganga hydel power project came up in their vicinity has not reached to them yet.

After taking over a decade to complete, the 330 MW hydel power project, which started its operations on 19 May 2018, has failed to bring the development to Chak Mantrigam village that has a population of 2000 people.

Shakil Ahmad, a resident of the village, said, “The project started from our village and, forget the promises made with us, we have been even denied basic amenities.”

Instead of witnessing development boom that the villagers were anticipating, they have been living in a perpetual fear during rainy nights and natural calamities like earthquakes.

“Everyone in the village left their homes when earthquake occurred last month as the villagers feared that the tunnels of the power project may collapse,” said Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan, another villager.

A 1-km rough patch cuts through the vicinity of the powerhouse leading to the village where the villagers say that the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) does not utilise the funds under its Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RR) plan for the village.

The villagers said that even basic amenities like proper electric and water supply, and roads were a distant dream for them.

“They installed solar panel lights, but they too have now gone dark now,” Younis Khan, an elderly villager said. “We don’t even have a health center in the village.”

They alleged that the NCPC was violating its own policy of recruiting local youth as preferring outsiders.

“The jobs are being outsourced while the local youth are being neglected as only eight to ten youth from this village have been given employment by NHPC,” Mudasir Ahmad, a local youth said.

They said that NHPC is also not giving the promised compensation to those whose houses and other properties had incurred damages due to blasting of the tunnels.

Deputy Sarpanch of the village, Majeed Khan said that the funds under the Corporate Social responsibility and RR plan were not being utilised in the development of the surrounding villages including Chak Mantrigam.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Owais Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that during excavation work for the tunnels, some orchards received damages, however, the owners of these orchards were compensated.

Ahmad said that the NHPC had recruited locals who were working in the company and the money under RR plan was being utilized by the district administration and politicians on various developmental works.

He said that the funds under the CSR were also being utilised under a proper plan.