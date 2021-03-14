Darul Khair distributes relief among fire victims

Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil Sunday expressed anguish over the loss of property due to fire incident at Nawab Bazar area of Srinagar in which seven residential houses were gutted.

A statement of Darul Khair issued here said that it expressed heartfelt solidarity and sympathy with the affected families and stressed for their immediate rehabilitation.

A delegation of the organisation visited the affected families and distributed rice, atta, blankets, kitchen kits and other items of basic necessity among them and expressed solidarity with them on behalf of the Darul Khair and patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.