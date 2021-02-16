Darul Khair distributes relief material among fire victims

Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil has expressed anguish over huge loss of property due to a fire incident at Ganderpora Eidgah area of Srinagar in which half a dozen of residential houses were gutted.

A statement of DarulKhair issued here expressed heartfelt solidarity and sympathy with all the affected families and stressed for their immediate rehabilitation.

According to a statement, on the directions of the Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a delegation of the organisation led by Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon visited the six affected families of Ganderpora Eidgah and distributed rice, flour, blankets, kitchen kits and other items of basic necessity among them.

It said that the delegation also expressed solidarity with them on behalf of the DarulKhair and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The statement said that since its inception, the welfare organisation Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil had been providing monetary as well as material support to those affected by the natural calamities irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

The statement said that it also ensures proper rehabilitation of such affected people.

It said that Darul Khair had reiterated its appeal to the affluent people to continue supporting this welfare organisation so that it continues with its work of providing help to the needy and affected people.