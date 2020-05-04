Darul Khair hails volunteers

DarulKhair, MirwaizManzil on Monday expressed gratitude to the volunteers for their dedication in distributing food kits and other essentials among poor and needy during the ongoing lockdown.

A statement said the food distribution continues as “feed a family “ initiative during ramadhan, and in coordination with Mohalla and Masjid committees basic monthly food kits were distributed to needy families.

“These kits include rice, atta, pulses, tea, oil, sugar, spices, milk powder, soap and detergents, costing roughly Rs 2,5oo per family,” said the statement.

It said people wishing to support the initiative can make a contribution to the following account no: DarulKhairMirwaizManzil, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Account No 0086010100003534 and IFSC CODE JAKA0BULBUL.