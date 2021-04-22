Darul Khair pays tributes to late Muhammad Shafi Khan

Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil Srinagar Thursday paid tribute to its member Muhammad Shafi Khan who passed away on Wednesday.

A statement of Darul Khair issued here said that the deceased played a selfless role in taking forward the philanthropic and relief work of the organisation through its platform.

It said that under the leadership of Darul Khair’s patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, late Khan worked as a volunteer in taking the relief and rehabilitation work and programmes of Darul Khair to their logical conclusion.

The statement said that he was instrumental in generating donations for Darul Khair.

“Late Khan also played a crucial role in rehabilitation of the poor and severely affected people during the 2014 floods in Kashmir under the Akh Akis programme initiated by the Mirwaiz. Under this initiative, several houses were constructed besides many poor families were rehabilitated,” the Darul Khair statement said.

Terming the demise of Khan as a loss, Darul Khair on behalf of the its patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family, particularly the deceased’s wife, children and siblings saying that the organisation was with them at this hour of grief.