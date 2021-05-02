Darul Khair steps in to help people with oxygen concentrators

Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil Sunday expressed concern over the present grim situation arising out of the second wave of COVID-19 and reiterated the need for active and emergency support to reach out to the COVID-19 affected in need of assistance as much as they can.

In a statement here it said that in this regard, the oxygen concentrator bank created last year was being expanded by Darul Khair and more concentrators purchased.

Darul Khair asked the people in need of oxygen concentrators to register their name and address at the organisation’s office or call Helpline No 7006276109 for assistance.

Darul Khair said that as it was also involved in the relief work of fire victims and those affected by natural calamities, anyone seeking assistance in this regard could also get in touch with the organisation.

“In the holy month of Ramadhan, Darul Khair appeals well to do and affluent people to donate generously and continue supporting the organisation in its mission of helping and aiding the poor and the needy and also the victims of calamities,” the statement said. “Donations can be sent to J&K Bank Account No 0086010100003534 IFSC code JAKA0BULBUL.”