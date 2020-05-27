Darul Uloom Raheemiyah distributes relief during lockdown

Darul Uloom Raheemiyah has distributed relief during lockdown as it mobilised its different units to reach out to the needy in Kashmir.

According to a statement, more than 2600 food kits were distributed among poor and needy people on Eid.

“6500 masks were distributed to general public at various Hospitals of Srinagar. 95 Kashmiri students studying outside were helped to reach back through cash assistance,” said the statement.

Faize-aam School, a unit of DarululoomRaheemiyya has been allowed to function as quarantine centre in Bandipora.

“In district Bandipora 900 families were provided with ration food kits from 26 different mohallas. In Srinagar 1700 families were covered from 45 mohallas. About 150 scrap collecting families living in tents irrespective of religion were provided with food kits.”

The statement said that areas like Kupwara, Banihal, Baramulla were also catered through relief distribution.

“We provided cash assistance to 95 Kashmiri students studying in U P and helped them to reach back.”