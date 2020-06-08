Dastardly, cowardly act: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President AltafBukhari on Monday condemned the killing of a Sarpanch, Ajay Pandita (Bharti) from Anantnag district, terming it a “dastardly act by the elements inimical to peace and prosperity of J&K.”

“Violence in any of its manifestations begets violence and this vicious cycle needs an end so that the people of J&K who have suffered a lot in the last many decades live in peace and harmony,” Bukhari said, in a statement.

He said the slain Sarpanch was elected by the people and was working to redress the day-to-day grievances of his electorate.

“Killing an unarmed grassroots social activist is a cowardly act which can never be acceptable to any civilized society,” Bukhari said, while expressing solidarity with the bereaved family. He urged the government to go for a thorough review of security of all Panchayat representatives and other political workers in J&K.

Meanwhile, JKAP leader and former legislator Vijay Bakaya also condemned the killing.