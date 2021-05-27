Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 1:50 AM

Daughter dies, mother injured as a rusted explosive goes off in Handwara

Representational Photo
A teenage girl succumbed to injuries while her mother has been shifted to Srinagar for advanced treatment after the two sustained grievous injuries in a mysterious blast at Sheherkoot, Tarathpora area of Handwara on Thursday.
Police said that the duo had gone to Chowkibal forests for collection wild vegetables where they had collected some metallic substance (apparently a rusted shell) which exploded at their home, leaving both the mother and daughter seriously injured.
“Both were rushed to District Hospital Handwara where the teenage girl succumbed to injuries while her mother has been shifted in a critical condition to Srinagar for advanced  treatment,” Police said.
They were identified as Sara Begum, 49, wife of Ghulam Ahmad Rather and her daughter Gulnaza Banu, 19, of  Sheherkoot Tarathpora, Handwara.

