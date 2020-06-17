Day 24: 18 flights with 2,362 passengers arrive in J&K

On Day 24 of resumption of operation of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 18 domestic flights with 2,362 passengers on board arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports on Wednesday.

A statement said a total of 607 passengers aboard six regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport while 12 domestic flights with about 1,755 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.