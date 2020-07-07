Day 3: Body of Srinagar youth who drowned in Sindh untraceable

The body of a Srinagar youth who drowned in Sindh nallah here remained untraceable for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

Two youth, Zahid Farooq and Rashid Ahmed, from Noorbagh area of Srinagar had drowned in Sindh while taking a bath in the nallah near Kichpara area of Kangan in this district, on Sunday afternoon.

The body of Farooq was retrieved from the nallah near Preng area on Monday. However the body of Ahmed remains untraceable.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Kangan Hakim Tanveer Ahmed said rescue teams of police, SDRF and local volunteers continued their search today.

Meanwhile local volunteers demanded the government should provide equipment like rafting boats, life saving jackets and other tools for carrying out rescue operations in case of an incident on Sindh.

“We request the district administration to make available more equipment at Kangan police station or at Sub Divisional Magistrate office so that these equipment can be used during such incidents to save lives,” said Bashir Ahmed Mir, a volunteer from Kangan.

He said there have been many incidents of drowning in Sindh. “The non-availability of the equipment always remains a concern for in such situations,” Mir said.

He said each time there is any incident of drowning volunteers from Kangan and its adjoining areas risk their lives to join rescue operations with police and SDRF teams.