Day-long cleanliness drive held at Kashmir University

A cleanliness drive was held at Kashmir University campus on Monday.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir led the day-long drive, organised jointly by Mehboob-ul-Alam and Moulana Anwar Shah Kashmiri Boys Hostels at Naseem Bagh campus, the varsity said in a statement.

Several top officials of the university and hostel-boarders cleaned the hostel lawns with brooms.

Earlier, a modest function was organised to highlight the importance of cleanliness, especially in the backdrop of challenges thrown by the COVID19 pandemic.

In his presidential address, Dr Mir said he is glad to see hostel-boarders coming forward to organise this cleanliness drive.

“Hostel life is altogether a different experience for the boarders. Such good endeavours send out a positive signal among other students about discipline, commitment, dedication and a sense of belonging of hostel-boarders towards the institution,” he said.

Dr Nisar said the university administration is committed to provide the best-possible facilities to all hostels for a comfortable stay of boarders.

Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri and Joint Registrar Dr Ashfaq A Zarri also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the significance of holding such cleanliness drives.

Provost (Boys) Hostels Prof Aejaz Mohammad Sheikh welcomed the guests and highlighted aims and objectives of the cleanliness drive.

Hostel Wardens Dr Younis and Dr Mehraj were also present on the occasion.