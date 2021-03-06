Day long workshop held at GDC Bandipora

A one day workshop on “how to crack civil service examinations” was held at HKM Government Degree College (GDC) Bandipora on Saturday during which maiden bi-annual newsletter “The Horizon” of the college was also released.

The program according to the officials was organized by the psychological–cum career counseling and placement cell of the college in which serving KAS officers delivered lectures during different sessions of the program.

The official spokesperson said that KAS officer Imtiyaz Ahmad talked on ‘Civil Services as a Career Option’ while NowshadAnjum spoke on ‘Pattern and Strategy of the Exams’. Hidaytullah Mir (KAS) deliberated upon ‘ Choosing Right Study Material and Current Affairs’ and TajamulAnjum (KAS) spoke on ‘Selection of Optional Subjects and Current Events’.

Earlier the program, the spokesperson added, was inaugurated by the Principal of the college, Dr Mohammad Amin Malik. While welcoming the guest speakers. Malik said that the objective of this program was to make students aware about the scope and importance of civil services as a career option as well as to guide them for preparing for the same.

The officials said, he stressed upon the students to develop passion, dedication and perseverance while preparing for these exams.

Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora, Afsar Ali Khan who later joined the program also spoke on the occasion. He stressed upon the students to work hard and study their subjects well which can enable them to join any services in the future.