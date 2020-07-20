Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 21, 2020, 1:02 AM

DC Anantnag chairs KVIB meet

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 21, 2020, 1:02 AM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, K.K Sidha Monday chaired a meeting of the officers of KVIB here.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (KVIB) informed the meeting that under the JKREGP scheme out of 46 applicants 34 aspirants were approved  for financial assistance to the tune of 193.lacs to create  their own revenue generating units including sheep, dairy and poultry.

While speaking on the occasion, the DC directed the concerned district officers of KVIB to provide all hand holding support to aspiring entrepreneurs and projects under livestock category.

He also directed concerned departments to provide technical support in order to line up the entrepreneurs to the new technical heights.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the officers of lead bank, DIC,   KVIB and other officers of concerned departments.

