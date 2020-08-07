Kashmir, Today's Paper
DC Anantnag conducts audit of deaths due to COVID19

The District Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, K K Sidha Friday conducted an audit of deaths caused due to Covid -19 in the district during a meeting.

The DC while discussing about the deaths caused due to Covid-19 stressed upon the officers to know about the other main cause that resulted in the death of the patients.

He was informed by the medical faculty that there are various other reasons that cause the probability of deaths and so far 30 lives of various age groups have been taken by the Covid disease.

Meanwhile talking about the deaths the health officers said that Covid is not only the reason of the deaths of these patients they were having other health ailments like  CKD, cardiac problems, arthritis, hypo or hyper thyroidism, necrosis, cerosis, intake of immune suppressed drugs, steroids, ARD, CPD, MODs, hypertension  and other comorbidities   and finally bilateral  pneumonia

While addressing the health officers, the DC stressed upon the officers to create awareness among the public as  most of the patients  were admitted late even having earlier symptoms and health workers must be ready to care and handle these patients  without any delay.

He added that much care should be given to these patients and round the clock monitoring and service must be provided.

The meeting was attended by the CMO, DCMO, MSDH, HOD Medicine, DMS, superintend MCH, AP community medicine  and other health officers .

