DC Anantnag distributes eatables among stranded truck drivers on NH

In view of the blockade on National Highway from the last two days due to damages caused to Bridge at Kela Mode Ramban, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, K.K. Sidha today visited National Highway to look into the problems being faced by the stranded Truck Drivers with regard to availability of essential commodities and drinking water.

The DC along with SDM Dooru, DSP civil defence and other revenue officers distributed 2000 kits of eatable items including Rice, Sugar, Mustard oil, spices, pulses, tea, Milk packets and biscuits among stranded truck drivers at Zig, Lower monda, Vessu and Alstop Mir Bazar.

The DC directed PHE Xen Qazigund to ensure supply of drinking water to the truck drivers through tanker service.

He also visited FCI godown Mir Bazar to take stock of the availability of essential commodities and their proper dispatch to the concerned sale outlets. He directed FCI officers to ensure dispatch of 40 to 45 trucks daily for distribution among the consumers of the district.

Sidha while talking to the stranded truck drivers assured them of every possible help during the blockade of National Highway.