DC Anantnag holds introductory meeting with Prosecution Officers

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla today held an introductory cum interactive meeting with officers of the Prosecution Department at Dak Bungalow Khanabal here.

At the outset, the DC impressed upon the officers to put in stringent efforts for increasing the conviction rates of the cases. He also called for joint efforts for ensuring people associated with Narcotics and banned drugs trade are penalised under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

While hailing the efforts of the department vis-à-vis the Criminal Jurisprudence, Singla emphasised on pushing up the awareness level among the Magistrates, Police officers and other concerned officials regarding NDPS Act and other key legislations.

Addressing the meeting, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Imtiyaz Hussain reiterated his commitment for eradicating the drug and substance abuse among the youth of the district besides ensuring strict legal action against people associated with illegal Narco trafficking.

He asked the officers to work out legalities for enhancing the admissibility level of electronic evidence in the court of law.

Earlier, the Deputy Director Prosecution, Reyaz Ahmad presented a brief overview of the functioning of the department and flagged certain issues being faced by the officers.

The DC assured full support to the department both on logistics and working fronts.

The meeting was attended by Prosecution Officers Syed Aafaq and Mushtaq Ahmad and Senior Prosecution Officers of the department besides others concerned.