DC Anantnag inaugurates Markazi Falai Mastoorat

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, DrPiyushSingla today inaugurated MarkaziFalaiMastoorat (Girls Orphanage) at Bon Dialgam here.

The MFM was earlier operating from a rented building at Mattan.

The Markaz in its optimum capacity is currently accommodating 25 inmates most of them being double orphans and has provision of all basic facilities.

It was informed that the building housed a school earlier which was renovated by the Rural Development Department under convergence of PMKKY, SBM and other schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC appreciated the efforts of Social Welfare and RDD besides assuring full upliftment and empowerment of the weaker sections of society.

He also interacted with the inmates and enquired about their nutrition, education and well being.

The District Social Welfare Officer, Dr. Farhat said the project was accomplished successfully due to hectic efforts of two former Deputy Commissioners, Khalid Jahangeer and K. K. Sidha and thanked them in this regard.

Besides, the ceremony was attended by ACD, DPO, BDO Anantnag, Tehsil Social Welfare Officers, Superintendent MFM and other concerned officials.