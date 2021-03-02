DC Anantnag inspects under construction Batengoo sumo stand

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Anshul Garg today inspected Batengoo Sumo Stand being developed by district administration on the orders of High Court, which has directed relocation of Khanabal Sumo Stand.

A patch of over four (04) Kanals of land has been identified for rehabilitation of the sumo/tavera drivers registered with Khanabal Sumo Stand in light of the High Court directions. The prime patch of land is located along old National Highway near Khanabal thoroughfare.

Pertinently, the stand was earlier operating on a temporary basis near Khanabal chowk that led to frequent congestion and traffic jams causing inconvenience to the passengers and the general public.

The Deputy Commissioner issued on-spot directions for holistic and planned development of the new sumo stand. He called for landscaping of the stand in tune with its surroundings, besides ensuring water and sanitary points for the drivers and passengers on war footing, fixing March 15 as the deadline for creation of these facilities.

While interacting with the sumo drivers, the Deputy Commissioner assured to develop the new sumo stand on modern lines in a phased manner. He said the sumo stand will be a model in the whole Anantnag district from where the light vehicles will operate to Jammu, Srinagar and Kulgam besides other destinations.