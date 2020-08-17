DC Anantnag reviews functioning of RDD, allied deptts

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, K.K Sidha Monday chaired a meeting of officers of Rural Development Department (RDD), Labour, Skill Development, EDI, Social Welfare and other allied departments to review their functioning.

The officers of RDD apprised the DC about the performance of labour budget, DSC Enrolment status, status of wage payment during financial year 2020 and Geo tagging besides performance under PMAY.

The Assistant Commissioner Labour highlighted the departments performance in terms of registrations besides other achievements of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed upon the officers to achieve the cent percent goals in all schemes launched by the government to benefit the targeted people.

He said that the departments should speed up their developmental process and timely redressal of the peoples grievances and any delay in this regard will be strictly dealt under law.