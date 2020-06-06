Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: June 7, 2020, 3:26 AM

DC Anantnag reviews progress of ongoing works

GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: June 7, 2020, 3:26 AM

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Anantnag, K.K.Sidha today convened a meeting of officers of Rural Development Department (RDD) to review the pace and progress of works under various centrally sponsored schemes.

He directed BDOs for involving panchs, sarpanchs and JRS to sensitise the rural population about wearing of face masks, maintaining of social distance, constant washing of hands with soap and to inform administration regarding the presence of any person coming from outside the district.

He also asked them to sensitise pregnant women to desist from coming out of their homes to prevent themselves from contracting COVID infection.

The DDC directed the BDOs to ensure that the benefits of PMAY with basic facilities including power, water, LPG (under UJWALA) connections  reach all the BPL families,  he also directed for matching the physical progress with financial progress and ensure one tree plantation at each work site.

