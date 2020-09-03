DC Anantnag reviews status of PMAY under urban sector

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, K K Sidha today convened a meeting of executive officers and officers of housing board to verify the status of PMAY beneficiaries.

The DDC directed all E.Os of the district to identify the deserving beneficiaries under the scheme as per census 2011. He also asked to frame the list of landless people of the town areas to be covered under the said scheme so that they could be benefited by the PMAY scheme.

The DDC further stressed upon the officers that if any ineligible person has been benefited, immediate recovery should begin against the said person.

He instructed the E.Os to verify at least 33 percent cases personally, at least two beneficiaries each day and constitute a team with the members of the housing board, elected ward members and E.Os to verify five beneficiaries every day.

The DDC directed the E.Os to ensure the completion of houses which are up to roof level, slab level within fifteen days and rest within week’s time.

He also directed them to ensure geo tagging, involvement of ward members and other concerned in verification and identification of beneficiaries besides submitting a progress report to DC office for reconciliation thereof.