DC Anantnag suspends 6 officials for unauthorized absence from duty

District Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha Wednesday placed six officials from Animal Husbandry and Rural Development Department under suspension for their un-authorized absence from duties.

The district heads of the officials have been directed to enquire into the matter and furnish report within 21 days.

The DC was visiting Kehribal to review ongoing developmental works.

During the visit, the DC asked the concerned engineers to pace up the work and ensure completion of these works within the stipulated time.

Responding to the demands of public, Sidha assured construction of playfield and satellite fruit mandi on the available state land presently under the disposal of Horticulture Department.