Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: August 19, 2020, 11:12 PM

DC Anantnag suspends 6 officials for unauthorized absence from duty

GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: August 19, 2020, 11:12 PM
Representational Pic

District Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha Wednesday placed six officials from Animal Husbandry and Rural Development Department under suspension for their un-authorized absence from duties.

The district heads of the officials have been directed to enquire into the matter and furnish report within 21 days.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Ten more die of Covid-19; J&K toll now 600

File Representational Pic

49 travelers among 654 new Covid-19 cases; J&K tally now 31371

Representational Pic

Militant associate held with grenade in central Kashmir's Ganderbal: Police

GK File Photo

Militants release video of Baramulla attack, police calls it an attempt to glamorise militancy

The DC was visiting Kehribal to review ongoing developmental works.

During the visit, the DC asked the concerned engineers to pace up the work and ensure completion of these works within the stipulated time.

Responding to the demands of public, Sidha assured construction of playfield and satellite fruit mandi on the available state land presently under the disposal of Horticulture Department.

Related News