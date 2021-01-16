DC Ang distributes ration among stranded truck drivers

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, K KSidha who is also the Chairman, District Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) today visited National Highway Mir Bazar Anantnag to address the problems being faced by the stranded Truck Drivers.

The DC on the occasion distributed 3000 ration kits among stranded truck drivers at different locations including Mir Bazar, Vessu, Qazigund, Lower munda and Zig.

Moreover, on directions of the DC, makeshift/temporary toilets along with adequate water facilities have been put in place by RDD for the stranded drivers.

It is important to mention that this is second visit of the DC to the National Highway this week for on spot redressal of the issues and problems being faced by the stranded drivers.