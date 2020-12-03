DC Bandipora constitutes committee to address issues of specially-abled

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad today directed the concerned to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of ADC Bandipora to address the issues faced by the persons with special needs.

He said this while addressing a function organized here to observe ‘World Disability Day’ by district administration in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare, Health, Education and ICPS.

The DC said that the committee will be headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner with officers from Social Welfare, ICPS and representatives of Associations of people with disabilities as its members. The committee will look into the special needs of the people with special abilities so that measures are taken to ease the problems faced by these people, he added.

He also sought an action plan for Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2006 from the Department of Social Welfare for implementation so that necessary actionable steps can be initiated as per the mandate of this Act.