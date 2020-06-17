DC Bandipora directs adhering to SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Ravinder Kumar Wednesday interacted with Block Development Chairmen of various blocks to discuss the measures being taken by the administration in tackling the COVID19 pandemic.

He sought their support in creating awareness among masses regarding use of masks, maintaining social distancing and adhering to COVID19 SOPs.

He said 151 Corona Action Teams have been formed in the district with eight members at Panchayat level with PRI representatives, Lumberdars, Asha workers and Anganwari workers as members and they shall be responsible for creating awareness at grassroots level on usage of masks, hand sanitizers, regular hand wash and adhering to social distancing norms.