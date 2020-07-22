DC Bandipora for strict lockdown in containment zones

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmed Wednesday called for imposing strict restrictions in containment zones and acting tough against the violators of COVID related SOPs and guidelines.

DrOwais directed to close the markets in all the Red ones of the district and impressed on the law enforcing agencies to implement the lockdown in these areas in letter and spirit and ensure that all SOPs, guidelines and advisories are followed by the people in the district.

He impressed upon the officers to act against the violators of SOPs and impose heavy fines against them including on the people who are not wearing masks and not following social distancing.