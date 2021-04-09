DC Bandipora hands over sports items to YSS officers for Gurez Youth

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, DrOwais Ahmad today handed over sports items to the Officers of Youth Services and Sports for the youth of Gurez.

The DC handed over a large quantity of sports items to ZPO Gurez including five Skis set for Gurez valley for conduct of skiing course in Gurez. He also provided other sports equipments including volleyballs, footballs, cricket kits, tiny cots, rackets, nets, ropes besides other equipments.

The items will be made available for the youngsters in Gurez valley so that they spent their leisure time in sports activities with the advent of summer season.

The DC said that the district administration is keen to develop sports infrastructure in the district especially in Gurez that remains cut off during winter owing to heavy snow in the areas. He said the administration is looking at making more skiing tracks on the slopes of Gurez valley.

He said the department of Youth Services and Sports will start skiing training courses in the Gurez valley and urged the youngsters of the Gurez valley to spend time in sports activities for their over all development.

DrOwais said that the people especially youth of Gurez need to do more physical exercise as they remain indoors during winters and the summer is high time for them to increase their sports activities.

He said under different schemes, not only the play fields are being developed in every village but sports items are also distributed among the sports clubs of different villages besides numerous tournaments are organised under Khelo India.

He also said the sports calendar for the upcoming summers has already been devised and soon the outdoor sports activities will start in the district.

Joint Director Planning, District Officer Youth Service and Sports Officer, In-Charge Activities were among others present on the occasion.